Police say shots fired in area of Jolly and Pleasant Grove

Police situation at Jolly and Pleasant Grove.
Police situation at Jolly and Pleasant Grove.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a shots fired incident in the area of Jolly and Pleasant Grove.

Police responded to the call around 5:13 p.m.

Police have confirmed there was a shooting in the area but no one was struck by bullets.

LPD Sargent David Burker told News 10, there was one minor injury unrelated to the gun.

The suspect is still at large and police believe this was not a random act of violence and they say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

The parking lots in the area, including the one for the St. Ides Village Food Market, are blocked off.

This is a breaking news story. WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

