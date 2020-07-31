On the Jobs: 7/31/2019

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 3 jobs submitted to WILX for “On the Job Report” 7-31-2020

Customer Service Representative – Call Center

granger waste services

Description:

The Customer Service Representative is responsible for providing an exceptional experience to each customer with the goal of selling a service, resolving a problem or providing information to exceed the expectations of the customer. Success in this position will result from using technology, detailed knowledge of Granger services and collection processes and an overall passion for providing exceptional customer care.

SUCCESS IN THIS POSITION INCLUDES:

· Always give exceptional 5 star customer service experiences, going above and beyond to listen, sympathize, be positive, educate and confidently propose solutions

· Take needed actions to ensure zero errors for all data collection and entry

· Look for opportunities to turn questions into sales

· Being a positive team player, recognizing we all have unique strengths, appreciating what we all bring to the team and being a source of support and encouragement

· Constantly seek out and suggest continuous improvements to streamline processes, avoid errors and improve information available for customers

ACCOUNTABILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

· Maintain a thorough understand of every Granger service and the communities served, to provide accurate and complete details to every caller

· Communicate with customers through multiple mediums, but primarily through incoming and outgoing calls. Interactions with customers focus on:

· Applying effective listening skills to understand customer needs

· Repeating back to customer in an appropriate manner to affirm you understand their specific needs

· Confidently presenting the service or solution that best fits their needs

· Using empathy while maintaining control of conversations and navigating to solutions

· Maintaining control of emotions when dealing with difficult customers

· Applying problem solving, positive language and listening skills to proactively provide appropriate solutions

· Use customer database system to accurately enter, modify customer account information. Attention to detail is required to:

· Enter detailed and thorough notes in database system for each account interaction to provide documentation and history

· Review information before moving on to next task to ensure accuracy

· Communicate with operations staff as needed to share information and resolve issues. Care is taken to:

· Investigate service issue complaints, working with operations team for resolution or elevating to Lead Representative as needed

· Due diligence is used to ensure all resources and available information is utilized to try and identify a solution, prior to contacting the operations team

· Maintain a positive and cheerful manner with customers as well as fellow associates

· Acquire and retain detailed knowledge of waste acceptance, customer database system and Granger in general

· Continuously look for opportunities to be proactive in your role and your ability to be a service to callers and fellow associates across Granger

· Stay motivated and enthusiastic, even when dealing with difficult personalities and repetitive work duties

Requirements:

EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE

· High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

· Prior experience working in a high volume call center environment strongly preferred

· Strong Microsoft Office and 365 skills strongly preferred

· Proven experience providing exceptional customer service in a fast-paced environment

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS

· Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals

· Ability to compute rate, ratio, and percent and to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, and percentages

OTHER SKILLS

· Accuracy/Attention to Detail — Being careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks

· Accountability and Dependability (Takes personal responsibility for the quality and timeliness of work, and manages own time, priorities, and resources to achieve goals)

· Judgment and Discretionary Decision Making— Considering the relative costs and benefits of different possibilities to choose the most appropriate one swiftly and independently

· Writing— Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience

· Speaking— Talking to a variety of people to convey information effectively while using positive language

· Empathy/Concern for Others— Showing sensitivity to others' needs and feelings and being understanding and helpful

· Initiative— Willing to take on responsibilities and challenges

· Patience/Self Control— Maintaining composure, keeping emotions in check, even in very difficult situations

· Time Management— Managing one's own time effectively

· Stress Tolerance/Calming presence—Accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with stressful situations or difficult customers

· Active Learning— Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making

· Adaptability/Flexibility—Staying open to change (positive or negative) and to considerable variety in the workplace

In addition to the skills above, associates in the customer service department must be

· Reliable (consistent attendance and follow-through on service)

· Team-oriented(sensitive to work-group and willing to assist fellow associates)

· Service-oriented(strong desire to help and serve others)

· Multitasking(able to handle multiple simultaneous projects, priorities and tasks, changing course rapidly)

· Organized(able to manage a multitude of information and make available to others effectively)

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

· Accurate typing skills, database entry and legible handwriting

· Knowledge of Microsoft software including Excel and Word

· Good sense of direction, the ability to use mapping software and understanding of geographic locations

· Dependable transportation and willingness to run errands

How to Apply: Use the link below to apply:

https://www.grangernet.com/available-job-openings/#op-392054-call-center-customer-service-representative

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10979356

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10979356

Roofers

michigan home rehab

Salary: $15/hr

Description:

Growing Property Rental company is in need of a maintenance team that will include avid roofer. Some ROOFING jobs for this company are full house shingle and some are repair jobs. If you are looking for continuous employment, and you have most facets of residential construction, this is the place to be! Your specialty should be Roofing and if you call us today, we can discuss all matters to follow! Pay will begin at a base rate higher or lower, depending on your background in roofing and/or carpentry.

Requirements:

Workers must have own basic tools and equipment, transportation, driver's license, and cell phone with voicemail set up.

How to Apply: Please submit your RESUME to: michiganhomerehab@gmail.com

and please call to schedule a phone interview: Michigan Home Rehab, LLC 517-588-5332

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10913092

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10913092

Sparrow Eaton Hospital – Registered Nurse

sparrow health system

Description:

Positions Location: Charlotte, MI

Job Description

General Purpose of Job:

Provides direct nursing care for defined patient population. Delivers safe, cost-effective, patient-centered care in a timely, efficient and equitable manner. Contributes to quality patient outcomes by assessing, planning, coordinating, implementing and evaluating patient care.

Essential Duties:

· Collects comprehensive data pertinent to the patient’s health initially and on an ongoing basis as indicated. Prioritizes data collection based on patient condition.

· Analyzes data to identify nursing diagnosis and patient needs.

· Identifies expected outcomes for a plan individualized to the patient or situation. Modifies expected outcomes based on changes in patient status.

· Develops a patient plan of care that prescribes strategies to reach expected outcomes.

· Implements and coordinates care delivery among the clinical disciplines and documents those activities.

· Evaluates effectiveness of plan and interventions related to patient responses and expected outcomes.

· Educates patients, families, significant others using methods appropriate to the situation and considering patient’s learning needs, readiness to learn, and culture.

· Participates in quality improvement activities.

· Demonstrates quality by documenting the application of nursing process in a safe, accountable and ethical manner.

· Uses and integrates current research findings and other evidence to maintain and demonstrate competency, enhance role performance, and increase knowledge of professional issues.

· Contributes to the professional development of peers and colleagues.

· Provides age appropriate care in a culturally and ethically sensitive manner using current research and other evidence as the basis for patient care.

· Collaborates with patient, patient’s family, and other disciplines in the conduct of nursing practice.

· Attends staff meetings and in-service programs as required.

· Supports and serves as a role model for our mission, vision, values and customer service initiatives.

· Adheres to the organization’s policies, procedures, and compliance guidelines. Uses the Code of Ethics for Nurses with interpretive statements to guide professional practice.

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

General Requirements

· Valid State of Michigan RN License

· CPR/BCLS certification

· ACLS within 6 months of hire

· Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) required within 6months of hire

· Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC) required within 6 months of hire

· Completion of telemetry competency within 8 weeks

Work Experience

· No prior work-related experience is required

Education

· Associate’s degree in Nursing

· Specialized Knowledge and Skills

· Knowledge of nursing theory and techniques

· Knowledge of accrediting and regulatory standards and hospital policies related to the provision of nursing care including HIPAA confidentiality and TJC mandates

· Written and computer skills necessary to prepare required documentation

· Interpersonal skills necessary to effectively communicate with patients, families, physicians, and health care professionals in the exchange of information.

· The incumbent is also required to handle problem situations in a tactful, courteous and respectful manner

· Skills necessary to provide guidance, training, prioritize and review the work of assigned staff

· Analytical ability to assess patient’s progress and to determine appropriate intervention based on nursing theory and incorporation of patient and physician goals

· Mental ability to complete required documentation in a timely manner, deal with the concerns and emotional needs of patients and their families, and appropriately respond to stressful/emergency situations

· Physical ability to stand for prolonged periods of time, walk extensively, transfer/lift/reposition/assist patients, and properly utilize the equipment/devices necessary in providing prescribed care to patients

How to Apply: https://sparrowrccorp.peoplefluent.com/res_joblist.html

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/10905587

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 10905587

