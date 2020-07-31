New cervical cancer screening guidelines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The American Cancer Society has updated its guidelines for cervical cancer screening. The biggest change is a recommendation to begin screening at age 25 instead of 21. Experts say because HPV vaccination rates have improved fewer younger women are seeing precancerous changes in their cervix. Also new screenings are now recommended every five years with an HPV test instead of a pap test. However using HPV testing in combination with a pap test every five years, or a pap test alone every three years, are also acceptable options. The study was led by researchers at The American Cancer Society and published in ‘CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.’

