LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 58-year-old man has been reported missing.

Bruce Hardy, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of West Hillsdale in Lansing around 4 p.m.

He has dementia and was last seen wearing a red long sleeve plaid shirt.

If you have any information, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

