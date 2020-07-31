Advertisement

Michigan has reached 81, 621 coronavirus cases, health officials confirm

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan have now surpassed 80,000; they are 81, 621 coronavirus cases that have been rising for the last several weeks.

Michigan has a total of 81,621 cases and 6,199 deaths as of Friday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recently pushed for rollback restrictions in the state of Michigan. Social distancing and wearing masks helps decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The totals of cases in area counties are:

  • Ingham County reports 1,369 cases and 30 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 613 cases and 32 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 350 cases and seven deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 350 cases and seven deaths.
  • Clinton County reports 339 cases and 13 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 295 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic will be updated weekly. The MDHSS updates can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved. cases and 12 deaths.

