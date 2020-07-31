Advertisement

MI SOS Jocelyn Benson encourages early voting for upcoming election

(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging people to vote early this weekend at their local election clerk’s office.

In order to ensure the safety of all voters and election workers, registered voters can only vote at their local polling place.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections provided masks, gloves and cleaning supplies to all jurisdictions, and election workers are required to wear masks, while voters are strongly encouraged to do so.

Citizens not yet registered can do so at their local clerk’s office through 8 p.m. on election day and can vote in person during the same visit.

Voters who received an absentee ballot in the mail are encouraged to drop the envelops off at their local clerk’s office or drop box as soon as possible, as mailing them close to election day is discouraged due to possible mail delays.

For more information, visit michigan.gov/sos.

