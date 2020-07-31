LPD helps one of their own

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has come to the rescue for one of their own following a house fire in Plainview.

Back on July 11, the Lansing Police Department said the house of Carl Flickinger, an LPD Radio Technician employee, caught on fire and his family lost everything.

LPD said the local American Red Cross and the department’s Community Services Unit became aware of the incident, working to help the family out. The unit set up a GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised over $3,600 in donations.

LPD’s Social Worker Jane Bidwell also helped the family find a home and provide mental health assistance as well.

Sarah Smiles, a secondhand store in Mason, also agreed to donate any clothing or household items that Carl and his family needed.

