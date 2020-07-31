Advertisement

Law enforcement uses social media to find new officers

Fewer people applying to be police officers
(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It's becoming increasingly harder for law enforcement agencies to fill open positions.

That's why they are now turning to social media to help find new officers.

"For the last handful of years, it's been a struggle throughout the entire law enforcement community," said Major Darin Southworth, Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Major Southworth oversees the Ingham County Jail.

He said it was hard enough to get applicants, then 2020 hit, making it even harder.

"And then COVID strikes and now we have some racial and social unrest taking place," said Major Southworth.

Because of COVID-19, many traditional job fairs aren't happening this year.

Major Southworth has to think outside the box, which is where social media comes into play.

“We have to tap those that maybe haven’t considered a career in law enforcement. Take the information to them, where they exist, where they are spending their time.”

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office started posting job openings on Facebook years ago.

Captain Mark Wriggelsworth said it allows them to offer more than just a job description.

"I think putting out some pictures and showing people what we have to offer them is a good way to get people to apply," he said.

If you are intersted in applying as an officer, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan has reached 81, 621 coronavirus cases, health officials confirm

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan have now surpassed 80,000; they are 81, 621 coronavirus cases that have been rising for the last several weeks.

News

MI SOS Jocelyn Benson encourages early voting for upcoming election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Election Day for Primaries is August 4.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Decomposed body found in home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Grand Ledge Schools to announce their return to school plan Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The plan for the upcoming school year will go before the Grand Ledge Public School's Board of Education Monday.

News

Anti-police graffiti found on Old Town properties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The messages were also anti-police.

News

Darrin Rockcole retiring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rockcole came to WILX in 1989, and became the Chief Meteorologist in 1996

Missing In Michigan

MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 58-year-old man reported missing in Lansing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bruce Hardy, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of West Hillsdale in Lansing around 4 p.m.

News

Local non-profit supports adults with disabilities during COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A Mid-Michigan non-profit organization called Asppire works with adults with disabilities.