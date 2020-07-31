Advertisement

Lansing Promise to give record number of scholarships

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A record number of high school students will receive a scholarship this year through the Lansing Promise.

The program provides tuition assistance for Lansing students to attend Michigan State University, Lansing Community College and Olivet College.

The scholarships will support online and in-person classes. Much of the money is coming from a recent charity golf outing, which raised $51,000 among just 32 people.

Justin Sheehan is the executive director of the Lansing Promise. He said if people really believe in the worth of youths, they must invest in them.

“Fast forward to what the Lansing Promise really believes in, it was founded on the concept of hope, that education matters, that education changes lives and that changed lives change generations,” Sheehan said.

More than 1,200 Promise scholars have set foot on a college campus, earning more than 20,000 credits.

