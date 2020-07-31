Lansing election unit open extra hours for primary election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said the election unit located at 2500 South Washington Ave. will be open an additional 12 hours this weekend, just a few days before Michigan’s primary election.

Voting will be available at the election unit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The extra time is being put in place to give city voters the opportunity to vote in-person or register to vote.

The clerk’s office said it issued over 22,000 absentee ballots for the Aug. 4 election with 61 percent being returned. The clerk’s office said there are still about 8,700 ballots that need to be returned by 8 p.m.

The city clerk’s office said the unit offers free parking located and a 24-hour secure drop box.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who are unsure of their voting site can check here.

