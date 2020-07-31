Advertisement

Lansing election unit open extra hours for primary election

Vote
Vote(WHSV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said the election unit located at 2500 South Washington Ave. will be open an additional 12 hours this weekend, just a few days before Michigan’s primary election.

Voting will be available at the election unit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The extra time is being put in place to give city voters the opportunity to vote in-person or register to vote.

The clerk’s office said it issued over 22,000 absentee ballots for the Aug. 4 election with 61 percent being returned. The clerk’s office said there are still about 8,700 ballots that need to be returned by 8 p.m.

The city clerk’s office said the unit offers free parking located and a 24-hour secure drop box.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who are unsure of their voting site can check here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Police situation in area of Jolly and Pleasant Grove

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
Our crew on scene says there are at least six police vehicles in the area.

News

Lansing Promise to give record number of scholarships

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The program provides tuition assistance for Lansing students to attend MSU, Lansing Community College and Olivet College.

News

East Lansing High School receiver to commit to a university soon

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing’s Andrel Athony is set to make a decision on what college he will commit to.

News

LPD helps one of their own

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Back on July 11, the Lansing Police Department said the house of Carl Flickinger, an LPD Radio Technician employee, caught on fire and his family lost everything.

Latest News

News

Village of Okemos demolition to continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
So far, $4 million has been put into the project by private investors, however, funding for the demolition was paused for the pandemic in addition to difficulties with getting loans.

News

Part of Lansing River Trail to close this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The portion of the trail is closing for paving.

News

Gov. Whitmer vetoes law to ensure elderly safety, creates task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer vetoed Senate Bill 956, which would have jeopardized the health of Michigan’s nursing home residents and other COVID-19-positive patients.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Dance studio wants a chance to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Dance studios are frustrated with the reopening timeline.

Back to Learning

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with your school to better support your child, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.