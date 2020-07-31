Advertisement

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham Intermediate School District is offering a three-part webinar series to help families get ready to return to school.

According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with schools to better support students, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.

The sessions will be held on Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m.

