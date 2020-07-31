Holt native quarantined on USS Theodore Roosevelt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Blane Bonter was on the USS Theodore Roosevelt when it was docked in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the ship.

Bonter ended up being on the ship for more than two months.

Bonter opens up about what life was like living on the ship during that time.

“It’s frustrating, you know. Because there could’ve been an opportunity to go home after the first case popped, but we did have a mission to complete,” said Bonter.

The mission was a deployment in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Naval engineer Blane Bonter says they had to quarantine on-board until they were docked.

Since June, Blane has been home with his wife.

