Advertisement

Holt native quarantined on USS Theodore Roosevelt

(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Blane Bonter was on the USS Theodore Roosevelt when it was docked in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the ship.

Bonter ended up being on the ship for more than two months.

Bonter opens up about what life was like living on the ship during that time.

“It’s frustrating, you know. Because there could’ve been an opportunity to go home after the first case popped, but we did have a mission to complete,” said Bonter.

The mission was a deployment in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Naval engineer Blane Bonter says they had to quarantine on-board until they were docked.

Since June, Blane has been home with his wife.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Unemployment benefits may not end, but some want them to

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Aaron Richardson owns HLC Cleaning Services in Bath. He said they’ve been understaffed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Breaking

Police say shots fired in area of Jolly and Pleasant Grove

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Our crew on scene says there are at least six police vehicles in the area.

Latest News

News

Lansing Promise to give record number of scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The program provides tuition assistance for Lansing students to attend MSU, Lansing Community College and Olivet College.

News

Lansing election unit open extra hours for primary election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The extra time is being put in place to give city voters the opportunity to vote in-person or register to vote.

News

UPDATE: East Lansing High School receiver commits to U of M

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing’s Andrel Anthony is set to make a decision on what college he will commit to.

News

LPD helps one of their own

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Back on July 11, the Lansing Police Department said the house of Carl Flickinger, an LPD Radio Technician employee, caught on fire and his family lost everything.

News

Village of Okemos demolition to continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
So far, $4 million has been put into the project by private investors, however, funding for the demolition was paused for the pandemic in addition to difficulties with getting loans.

News

Part of Lansing River Trail to close this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The portion of the trail is closing for paving.