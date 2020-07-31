Advertisement

Grand Ledge Schools to announce their return to school plan Monday

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About a month away from the new school year, schools around the Mid-Michigan area have been deciding on how they want to manage the upcoming school year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, Grand Ledge schools announced they will be announcing their plans on Monday, August 3.

Grand Ledge previously reached out to parents for feedback on the upcoming school year, and according to the district, over 3,500 responded.

The plan for the upcoming school year will be presented to the Grand Ledge Public School’s Board of Education for their approval at a special meeting on Monday.

Details of the plan will be detailed during Monday’s meeting.

In the statement sent to News 10, assistant superintendent Steven Gabriel said, “Our recommendation will emphasize the health and safety of all students and staff, and will be focused on providing a student-centered education for all students.”

