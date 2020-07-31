Father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children, authorities said.

Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan’s St. Joseph, police said in a release.

The man’s children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.