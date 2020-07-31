Advertisement

Father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children, authorities said.

Four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan’s St. Joseph, police said in a release.

The man’s children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Law enforcement uses social media to find new officers

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Law enforcement agencies are now turning to social media to help find new officers.

News

Michigan has reached 81, 621 coronavirus cases, health officials confirm

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan have now surpassed 80,000; they are 81, 621 coronavirus cases that have been rising for the last several weeks.

News

MI SOS Jocelyn Benson encourages early voting for upcoming election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Election Day for Primaries is August 4.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Decomposed body found in home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Grand Ledge Schools to announce their return to school plan Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The plan for the upcoming school year will go before the Grand Ledge Public School's Board of Education Monday.

News

Anti-police graffiti found on Old Town properties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The messages were also anti-police.

News

Darrin Rockcole retiring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Rockcole came to WILX in 1989, and became the Chief Meteorologist in 1996

Missing In Michigan

MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 58-year-old man reported missing in Lansing

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bruce Hardy, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of West Hillsdale in Lansing around 4 p.m.