East Lansing High School receiver to commit to a university soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s Andrel Athony is set to make a decision on what college he will commit to.

Andrel Anthony, the three-star wide receiver, currently attends East Lansing High School. There, Anthony is a member of the class of 2021.

According to Max Preps, Anthony averages over 100 yards per game as wide receiver and hauled in nine touchdowns last season.

Anthony could potentially decide on Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

His lineman and colleague Ethan Boyd, are already committed to play at Michigan State University.

