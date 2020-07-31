Delays, virtual classes could hurt back-to-school shopping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The coronavirus continues to impact businesses and retailers. First: back-to-school shopping could be in jeopardy. Retailers and industry watchers are unsure of what to expect as the pandemic delays the first day of school and prompts online learning. Some analysts predict that families will spend less as they watch their budgets or as home-schooling limits the need for a fresh wardrobe. Others say it will simply add more big-ticket items like laptops and tablets and shift spending toward lower-priced casual wear.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.