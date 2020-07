LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What Lansing police called a “highly decomposed” body was found Friday.

The body of a man, 45, was discovered in a home on the 500 block of Howe Avenue.

Police said the death doesn’t seem to be suspicious.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

