Darrin Rockcole retiring

Darrin Rockcole is retiring from WILX.
Darrin Rockcole is retiring from WILX.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 30 years as a Meteorologist at WILX, Darrin Rockcole has decided to retire from his position. “It was a good run to make it 30 years at a small market TV station,” Darrin said to viewers. “Thirty years is a long time to get up in the middle of the night and head into work. I just want you to know I loved my job and did it for you.”

WILX General Manager Debbie Petersmark said she is disappointed but understands if it’s something Darrin feels he needs to do at this time. " I was surprised as anyone with his decision, but I respect his personal reasons.” Petersmark also commented that she, like many of our viewers spent much of her life waking up and watching his weathercasts and she knows he will be missed.

“What I’m going to miss most about Darrin is his dry sense of humor, and his ability to make work a fun place to be. he will go down in Mid-Michigan broadcasting history as a true icon,” said News 10 anchor David Andrews.

Andrews has worked with Darrin for the past 30 years and said there is no doubt that Darrin will be missed by viewers and the entire News 10 team.

Rockcole came to WILX in 1989, and became the Chief Meteorologist in 1996. Prior to joining News 10, Darrin forecasted the weather for television stations in Flint and Marquette.

In 1998, 2003 and 2018 the Michigan Association of Broadcasters honored Darrin with Broadcast Excellence Awards for Weathercasting.

“Darrin has been a steady presence on our morning newscast and I have a great deal of respect for him,” Petersmark said. “His will be big shoes to fill.”

Weather Authority Andy Provenzano, Justin Bradford, Claire Cameron and Caleb Meute will continue to bring you your weather and forecast daily until a permanent replacement is named.

