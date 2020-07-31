Advertisement

Dance studio wants a chance to reopen

Living Arts Dance Studio in Williamston.
Living Arts Dance Studio in Williamston.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dance studios are growing frustrated after been closed for four months with no word on when restrictions will be lifted.

Susan Byrd owns Living Arts Dance Studio in Williamston and Mason. She started teaching dance when she was 16 and opened her businesses 26 years ago.

“It’s a struggle,” said Byrd. “If we don’t have students then it’s very difficult to maintain a studio and pay the rent and be able to keep it going.”

In Michigan, dance studios are grouped in the gym and fitness category, which will be the last to open. Byrd says it’s not right.

“Being under the gym umbrella doesn’t really make sense for dance studios because we are more of a school,” said Byrd.

Byrd says dance studios can open safely because of their ability to social distance.

“We have a plan of action and it will keep our kids at minimum to no risk and we just want a chance to be able to do it,” said Byrd.

Late August is busy time for her studios and she hopes her students will be able to return by then. She’s already ordered UV lamps, masks, and other protective equipment.

"I know that when we are able to have hybrid classes, parents are able to make a choice." said Byrd.

She says what makes the situation even tougher is watching other studios secretly open or prepare to open against the Governor’s orders.

"We've heard from our Facebook page that there are studios where they're getting other students because these kids want to dance and so if there's a studio over there that's open and they can, then they're going to go over there," said Byrd.

In the meantime, she’ll hold classes outside and hope something will change quickly.

"Dance makes people happy and so we will do everything we can to get it to them," said Byrd.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing Promise to give record number of scholarships

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The program provides tuition assistance for Lansing students to attend MSU, Lansing Community College and Olivet College.

News

Lansing election unit open extra hours for primary election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The extra time is being put in place to give city voters the opportunity to vote in-person or register to vote.

News

East Lansing High School receiver to commit to a university soon

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing’s Andrel Athony is set to make a decision on what college he will commit to.

News

LPD helps one of their own

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Back on July 11, the Lansing Police Department said the house of Carl Flickinger, an LPD Radio Technician employee, caught on fire and his family lost everything.

News

Village of Okemos demolition to continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
So far, $4 million has been put into the project by private investors, however, funding for the demolition was paused for the pandemic in addition to difficulties with getting loans.

Latest News

News

Village of Okemos demolition to continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
So far, $4 million has been put into the project by private investors, however, funding for the demolition was paused for the pandemic in addition to difficulties with getting loans.

News

Part of Lansing River Trail to close this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The portion of the trail is closing for paving.

News

Gov. Whitmer vetoes law to ensure elderly safety, creates task force

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer vetoed Senate Bill 956, which would have jeopardized the health of Michigan’s nursing home residents and other COVID-19-positive patients.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Back to Learning

Ingham Intermediate School District offers return to school web series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to a post on Facebook, the district said the series will use positive behavioral interventions and support strategies at home, partnering with your school to better support your child, generalizing skills in school and home settings, preventing and responding to behaviors and more.