Advertisement

California officer saves baby from choking

Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CNN/KOVR) - A California officer is being called a hero after saving a six-week-old baby from choking.

Mei’a Mays, the baby’s mother, said what started off as a normal Saturday, quickly turned into a nightmare.

“I looked over at her and noticed that she had started making faces as if she was choking,” Mays said.

Mays and her mother, Lorna Hayes, tried to clear baby Ma’laya’s airway, but her breathing problems persisted.

Hays said they weren’t getting a response and called 911.

Officer Paul Ramos said the emergency call was unlike any other call he had received in the more than three years he has been with the department.

“I immediately assessed the baby; saw that she was unresponsive and then immediately turned her over to deliver five back pats to dislodge whatever was blocking her airway,” he said.

Within minutes, Ma’laya let out a loud, healthy cry.

“Next thing you know, my baby was back breathing again,” Mays said.

The moment left an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude.

“This is my best friend; the best thing that ever happened to my life,” Mays said. “I’m thankful for all of them that were quick respondents to this situation with my baby.”

Ramos, who has a five-month-old baby boy at home, said this emergency call is one that he will never forget.

“For me, every life is precious especially because I have a little on at home now,” he said. “I just thought of the child as someone who is part of my family that I absolutely needed to take care of.”

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A California officer saved a six-week-old baby from choking

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
A California officer saved a six-week-old baby from choking.

Coronavirus

A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A financial plan that's been benefitting many unemployed Americans expires Friday.

National

Documents unsealed from suit against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight that preceded criminal charges against financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Coronavirus

Fauci back on Capitol Hill as virus surge drives new fears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

National

Oregon police try to tamp down nightly Portland protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon police took over protecting a federal courthouse in Portland that’s been a target of violent protests as local authorities try to tamp down demonstrations that have wracked the city for more than two months.

National

US, China consulate closures deal losses to both nations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The United States and China have done more than strike symbolic blows in their escalating feud by shutting each other’s consulates.

National

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DANICA COTA
The Bahamas is bracing as new Hurricane Isaias bears down en route toward the U.S. East Coast.

National

Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Prosecutor: No charges in Michael Brown case after 5-month review

Missing In Michigan

MISSING IN MICHIGAN: 58-year-old man reported missing in Lansing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bruce Hardy, 58, was last seen in the 900 block of West Hillsdale in Lansing around 4 p.m.

News

Local non-profit supports adults with disabilities during COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A Mid-Michigan non-profit organization called Asppire works with adults with disabilities.