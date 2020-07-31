Botox may ease depression

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -New research suggests botox injections could smooth ease your wrinkles and your mind! Scientists at the University of California-San Diego studied nearly 40-thousand people who got botox for a variety of reasons. They found these patients were 40 to 80% less likely to report depression than their peers who underwent different treatments for the same conditions. And the benefits held up no matter where the botox was injected. The study was led by researchers at University of California San Diego and published ‘Scientific Reports.’

