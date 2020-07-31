Alcohol deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A new study from the CDC reveals excess alcohol use is responsible for over 93-thousand deaths in the U.S. each year, and drinking shortens the lives of those who die by almost 29 years. Experts say more than half of alcohol-related deaths are caused by drinking too much over time, such as cancer, liver disease and heart disease. The study was led by researchers at The Centers for Disease Control and published in ‘Morbidity and Mortality Weekly.’

