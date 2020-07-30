What to do with those strange seeds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development had advice on what to do if strange, unasked-for packets of seeds arrive in the mail.

MDARD heard from people who’ve received these seeds, which seem to originate in China and other countries.

“The (United States Department of Agriculture) believes these packages may be the result of a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” MDARD said in a Thursday news release.

MDARD advised to not open or plant the seeds. If they’re already open, put them in a sealed bag.

Then, go to this online questionnaire, fill it out and send the seeds to USDA/APHIS/PPQ; 11200 Metro Airport Center Drive; Suite 140; Romulus, MI 48174; Attn: USDA Identification Staff.

If the seeds have been planted or can’t be mailed, contact USDA State Plant Health Director Craig Kellogg at 734-942-9005 or craig.kellogg@usda.gov.

