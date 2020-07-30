UPDATE: Person of interest found in Fowlerville hit and run that critically injured teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has located a vehicle and developed a person of interest involved in the hit and run crash that critically injured Fowlerville teen Lewis Higgins.

17-year old Lewis Higgins was knocked off his bike by a white truck on Bull Run Road near Munsell Road in Iosco Township. This occurred on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

A witness provided information; stating the driver was said to have initially stopped. Ultimately, the driver fled the scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff Office were able to gain tips from the public. Sheriff Mike Murphy credits door-to-door canvassing and doorbell surveillance video from neighboring residents and area businesses. Also, Murphy says they will process evidence from the vehicle via lab.

Sheriff Murphy and officials are looking to seek charges against the person of interest to help provide answers to Lewis and his family. A name has not been released.

Tammy Higgins, the mother of Lewis Higgins, has been seeking justice for her teenage son.

“I can’t believe somebody would just leave somebody on the side of the road after they hit them,”said mother Tammy Higgins.

As a result of the accident, 17-year old Lewis Higgins has a long recovery.

He suffers two broken bones in his ankle and multiple fractures in his pelvis and his hip socket. He is in stable condition at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

“A young boy with so much promise and you just drive off. You know, things and accidents happen. You stop, you help,”said Tammy Higgins. “It’s about holding people accountable and being responsible for your actions and doing the right thing.”

Higgins says Lewis is a recent grad from Fowlerville High School and had plans to go to Eastern Michigan University in the fall after receiving a scholarship.

