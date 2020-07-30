Advertisement

Two Bucks Test Positive

Milwaukee Bucks center Zaza Pachulia (27) and Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, front right, go up for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck)
Milwaukee Bucks center Zaza Pachulia (27) and Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, front right, go up for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck) (WNDU)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
-UNDATED (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says guards Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton won’t play tomorrow against the Boston Celtics after both players arrived late to Florida because they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Budenholzer hasn’t announced a timeline for when either player could appear in a game. He says getting them at least a couple of five-on-five practice sessions and some three-on-three work will be important for their conditioning and developing a rhythm. Budenholzer says it’s a big hurdle to overcome when everybody else has already put in 10 to 14 days of work.

