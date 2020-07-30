Advertisement

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast.
Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast.(Source: NHC)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Tropical Storm Isaias has knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as forecasters predict it will strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast. Isaias was centered about 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph. Rain turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico. The National Guard rescued at least 35 people in the U.S. territory, including two newborns.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Michigan’s chief justice apologizes for lawyer exam hiccups

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Michigan’s chief justice suggests a state exam might not be the best way to license lawyers in the state.

Ap

Home damage, fire reported at philanthropist’s property

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating a home invasion and fire that caused damage worth $270,000 at the property of a philanthropist who has repeatedly shared his wealth in northern Michigan's Benzie County.

News

UPDATE: Person of interest found in Fowlerville hit and run that critically injured teen

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has located a vehicle and developed a person of interest involved in the hit and run crash that critically injured Fowlerville teen Lewis Higgins.

News

Schools prepare to give students technology package while virtually learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Schools budget to give students hotspots, Chromebooks, and iPads.

Latest News

News

EGLE to hire third inspector, task force to evaluate dam safety

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Thursday the next steps to improve the safety of state-regulated dams in the state of Michigan.

News

Scammers sending fake checks appearing to be from WILX

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
People are getting these checks across the country.

Alert Bar

Jackson County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at volleyball tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to the Jackson County Health Department, someone with COVID-19 participated in the sporting event.

News

Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Eaton Rapids joins three other school districts in approving a blended learning plan.

News

Don’t risk mailing ballots this close to the election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It's best to drop ballots off with local clerks. The election is Tuesday.

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trumps election delay comments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump said the mail-in voting was cause the 2020 election to be "the most fraudulent election in history."