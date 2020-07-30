State health agency issues emergency order enforcing new COVID-19 restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Thursday that reinforces Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The agency will allow violations of the following orders to be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and referral to licensing agencies:

Executive Order 2020-160, which limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. (The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.) It also orders that bars in every region, including those in Regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages

Executive Order 2020-161, which orders businesses to develop COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, designate supervisors to implement and monitor those plans, and train employees on workplace infection control and use of personal protective equipment.

“Pursuant to MCL 333.2235(1), local health departments are authorized to carry out and enforce the terms of this order,” the release said. “Law enforcement officers may enforce this order and are authorized to investigate potential violations. They may coordinate as necessary with the local health department and enforce this order within their jurisdiction.”

