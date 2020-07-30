Advertisement

State health agency issues emergency order enforcing new COVID-19 restrictions

(Source: NerdWallet)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Thursday that reinforces Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The agency will allow violations of the following orders to be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and referral to licensing agencies:

  • Executive Order 2020-160, which limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. (The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.) It also orders that bars in every region, including those in Regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages
  • Executive Order 2020-161, which orders businesses to develop COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, designate supervisors to implement and monitor those plans, and train employees on workplace infection control and use of personal protective equipment.

“Pursuant to MCL 333.2235(1), local health departments are authorized to carry out and enforce the terms of this order,” the release said. “Law enforcement officers may enforce this order and are authorized to investigate potential violations. They may coordinate as necessary with the local health department and enforce this order within their jurisdiction.”

To read the entire order from the MDHHS, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New outdoor fitness park to open in Downtown Lansing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Mayor Andy Schor announced on Wednesday that the City of Lansing has installed a FitLot, which is an outdoor fitness park.

News

2020′s final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The summer’s third and final mission to Mars — featuring NASA’s most elaborate life-hunting rover — is on the verge of liftoff.

News

MSU College of Music announces new video series

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The College of Music at Michigan State University announces a new video series. The series is titled Music for Social Justice.

News

In My View 7/29/2020: College football

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

Latest News

News

A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31.

Breaking

UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer signs order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, Detroit casinos to open Aug. 5

Updated: 16 hours ago
The order also says bars in every region, including Regions 6 and 8, will be closed for indoor service across the state if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales and alcoholic beverages.

News

MDHHS breaks down contact tracing job position

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State to give health departments $10 million to hire contact tracers.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
People living along the former Walnut Hills course are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

News

Closed businesses testify to Michigan lawmakers about reopening safely

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business leaders testify about reopening safely.