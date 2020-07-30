News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
Homepage
News
State
National
International
Education
National Politics
Health
Weather
Live Stream
Live Events
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Cams
Map Room
Closings
Sports
Sports Blitz
In My View
Seniors Sidelined
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
Back to Learning
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at WILX
Send Us a News Tip!
Request Talent
Community
Newsletter
Contests
Schools Rule
Rising Stars
Submit Photos and Videos
Election Results
Candidates
Election News
Hot Button
Traffic
Traffic Map
Positive Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
Random Acts of Refreshment
MomsEveryday
Sparrow Medical Minute
On The Job
Holidays
Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
10.2 Heroes & Icons
10.5 Antenna TV
Holiday Vacations
Advertisement
Sparrow Medical Minute - Hillary Tyranski
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sponsored -
Interview with Sparrow Health’s Hillary Tyranski
Latest News
Health
CBD may help marijuana users quit
Updated: 4 hours ago
New research from the UK suggests prescribed doses of CBD could help people quit marijuana.
Health
Dementia risks may show up earlier than thought
Updated: 4 hours ago
Risk factors for dementia may be apparent early in life.
Health
3D vs digital mammograms
Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
A new study suggests not all women reap the benefits of 3D mammograms.
Sparrow Medical Minute
Sparrow Medical Minute - Hillary Tyranski
Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Latest News
Health
Antibiotics for appendicitis
Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT
Children with uncomplicated appendicitis may not need surgery.
Health
Covid stress
Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT
A new survey reveals the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on our well-being.
Health
Flu and pneumonia vaccines may lower Alzheimer’s risk
Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
New research links flu and pneumonia vaccination to a lower risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Health
Happy heart news for chocolate lovers
Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
Study: eating chocolate at least once a week may be good for the heart!
Health
More ticks in Jackson County mean more Lyme disease cases
Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT
|
By
WILX News 10
Wearing a tick repellent in such areas, staying to the center of trails and keeping feet and legs covered are a few recommendations from the hospital.
Health
Michigan part of salmonella outbreak
Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
|
By
WILX News 10
The agency isn’t recommending avoiding particular foods at this time.