One arrested after vehicle chase in Clinton County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A person was arrested by Clinton County sheriff deputies about 2:33 p.m. Wednesday after a chase, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

A deputy spotted a white van with painted-black windows and no license plate leaving a park-and-ride lot on West Grand River Highway, east of Wright Road.

The release said there was a theft of catalytic converters in the area and the deputy attempted to stop the van to investigate.

The van fled the deputy, traveling into Eaton County and then back to Clinton County. Dewitt Township police slowed the van by deploying stop sticks ahead of it, deflating its tires.

The driver stopped on Airport Road and ran but was caught and arrested.

The person, who was not identified, was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting officers, possession of stolen property, a weapons offense, possession of cocaine and methamphetamines and felony warrants.

