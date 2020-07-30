New outdoor fitness park to open in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Wednesday that the City of Lansing has installed a FitLot, which is an outdoor fitness park. The outdoor fitness park is located just north of Rotary Park on the Lansing River Trail near downtown Lansing.

The FitLot features an exercise bike, stair stepper, hand cycle, and chest and back press. It was purchased by AARP on behalf of the City. There are major plans to offer fitness programing at the park.

“A big thank you goes out to AARP Michigan for choosing Lansing for this beautiful, outdoor fitness park. We are excited to have this facility for our seniors to stay active and healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “This couldn’t have happened without our partners at the state of Michigan who worked under a tight deadline to ensure that all permitting was in place prior to construction even in the midst of this pandemic.”

The City of Lansing continues to show its commitment to ensure that Lansing is a place for young professionals, families, and seniors. Installing this facility near a senior community and apartments contributes to furthering Lansing as a city.

For more information on FitLot, click here.

