Advertisement

New outdoor fitness park to open in Downtown Lansing

(WVLT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Wednesday that the City of Lansing has installed a FitLot, which is an outdoor fitness park. The outdoor fitness park is located just north of Rotary Park on the Lansing River Trail near downtown Lansing.

The FitLot features an exercise bike, stair stepper, hand cycle, and chest and back press. It was purchased by AARP on behalf of the City. There are major plans to offer fitness programing at the park.

“A big thank you goes out to AARP Michigan for choosing Lansing for this beautiful, outdoor fitness park. We are excited to have this facility for our seniors to stay active and healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “This couldn’t have happened without our partners at the state of Michigan who worked under a tight deadline to ensure that all permitting was in place prior to construction even in the midst of this pandemic.”

The City of Lansing continues to show its commitment to ensure that Lansing is a place for young professionals, families, and seniors. Installing this facility near a senior community and apartments contributes to furthering Lansing as a city.

For more information on FitLot, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020′s final Mars mission poised for blastoff from Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The summer’s third and final mission to Mars — featuring NASA’s most elaborate life-hunting rover — is on the verge of liftoff.

News

MSU College of Music announces new video series

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The College of Music at Michigan State University announces a new video series. The series is titled Music for Social Justice.

News

In My View 7/29/2020: College football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Big 12 conference intends to play football on schedule this fall, at least at this point. And the Big 12 commissioner says his league plans to play even if others do not. Whether it happens remains to be seen. No contact practices in football at any level have occurred yet. The virus has hit the baseball world with little contact—whether the Big 12 or the NFL camps can avoid the big numbers remains to be seen which will determine how seasons might unfold this fall if they do at all.

News

A Jackson-based company is looking to fill job openings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Dexter Stamping is holding open interviews on Friday, July 31.

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer signs order limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people, Detroit casinos to open Aug. 5

Updated: 5 hours ago
The order also says bars in every region, including Regions 6 and 8, will be closed for indoor service across the state if they earn more than 70% of their gross receipts from sales and alcoholic beverages.

News

MDHHS breaks down contact tracing job position

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State to give health departments $10 million to hire contact tracers.

News

Charlotte Public Schools change start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Charlotte Public Schools has made some changes to their usual calendar.

News

Meridian Twp. taking action to clean up old golf course

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
People living along the former Walnut Hills course are sick and tired of nothing happening on the property.

News

Closed businesses testify to Michigan lawmakers about reopening safely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business leaders testify about reopening safely.

News

Barr claims he was unaware of threats to Whitmer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Barr said his responsibility is the federal government.