NCAA Makes Some Fall Sports Changes

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA playing rules oversight committee has announced alterations in football and other sports to accommodate for COVID-19 concerns this coming season. The sideline area college football teams use to congregate will be extended by 20 yards, and only one captain from each team and only two officials will be allowed to participate in coin tosses. In soccer, the penalty for spitting at an opponent has been increased from an ejection and one-game suspension to an ejection and two-game suspension. In volleyball, teams will not switch benches during a match.

