MRLA launches ServSafe dining commitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan restaurants have a new commitment to communicate to guests that they’re exceeding all safety protocols through extensive training.

The initiative comes as part of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Associations ServSafe Dining Commitment.

Part of the plan means restaurants will agree to follow all CDC reopening guidelines and at least one person at the restaurant must have a valid ServSafe Food Protection Certification.

Restaurants must also agree to have at least 10 employees trained in food handling and they will follow all Michigan executive orders.

“The hospitality industry has always prioritized the health and safety of guests and employees above all else. In this era of COVID-19, the MRLA ServSafe® Dining Commitment further demonstrates this as restaurants across the state continue to safely serve guests and make certain they feel comfortable when dining out or getting carryout or delivery by basing their commitment in education and proper accreditation,” said Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the MRLA.

“Restaurant Partners Management is very excited to see the launch and availability of the MRLA ServSafe Dining Commitment through the National Restaurant Association,” said Jeff Lobdell, owner of Restaurant Partners, Inc. and board member of MRLA and the National Restaurant Association. “The ServSafe brand is the standard-bearer in our industry with regards to all things hospitality and foodservice training and this program will surely assist restaurants and their guests across our great state to ensure maximum workplace and dining safety during these challenging times. We are all in this together and everyone’s health and safety is our top priority.”

According to the press release, guests are asked to do the following when dining in or carrying out.

· Wear a face covering while not seated, in accordance with Executive Order 2020-153

· Have patience with staff as extra precautions are implemented for guest safety

· If feeling sick, order delivery or contactless takeout

· Maintain proper social distancing

For more information, visit www.mrla.org.

