Michigan’s chief justice apologizes for lawyer exam hiccups

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s chief justice suggests a state exam might not be the best way to license lawyers in the state. Bridget McCormack apologized for snafus with this week’s online exam, which was used to avoid coronavirus risks. There were problems with technology and passwords during a stage of the test. But McCormack also says there are other issues to discuss. McCormack wonders if the exam is the best way to measure competency and whether it creates “unfair barriers” to working in law. More than 700 people took the exam.

