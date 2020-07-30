Michigan confirms over 80,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed new findings. Michigan has a total of 80,887 confirmed cases and 6,191 deaths as of Thursday.

This is a slight increase from Wednesday’s numbers as they had a total of 79,176 cases and 6,170 deaths as of Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to push for the usage of citizens wearing masks to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Whitmer has implemented new rollback restrictions.

The totals of cases in area counties are:

Ingham County reports 1, 379 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 631 cases and 32 deaths.

Eaton County reports 351 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 323 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 281 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic will be updated weekly. The MDHSS updates can be found here.

