Man accused of sexual abuse has one-month pause in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of sexually abusing a child appeared in court Thursday.

Scott Dane was charged with two felonies July 14; Thursday, he was in a pre-trial hearing in front of Judge John Maurer in Eaton County Circuit Court.

Dane’s defense requested a 30-day adjournment, which Maurer granted.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 17.

Dane has been involved in Lansing-area youth soccer and helped build local soccer fields.

In an undated post that appears to be from Dane on Patronicity, a crowdfunding platform for community projects, he describes himself as a longtime supporter of youth philanthropy and empowerment.

Two projects listed in his profile include the Beacon Southwest Park and Soccer Field, which had $51,340 of funding. The other one is the Beacon Soccer Field, with $70,277 of funding.

