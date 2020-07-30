Advertisement

Jackson County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at volleyball tournament

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department is advising players and spectators who attended the Sand Volleyball Tournament at Gottschalk Park in Concord on July 26 to be aware they have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, someone with COVID-19 participated in the tournament.

Symptoms of the virus typically show up 2-14 days after exposure.

The Jackson County Health Department asks that anyone at the event notify others of the possible exposure, and asks that anyone with symptoms of the virus isolate themselves from others as much as possible.

Anyone who attended the tournament is asked to call the Jackson County Health Department at (517) 788-4420 and leave a message.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EGLE to hire third inspector, task force to evaluate dam safety

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Thursday the next steps to improve the safety of state-regulated dams in the state of Michigan.

News

Scammers sending fake checks appearing to be from WILX

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
People are getting these checks across the country.

News

Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Eaton Rapids joins three other school districts in approving a blended learning plan.

News

Don’t risk mailing ballots this close to the election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
It's best to drop ballots off with local clerks. The election is Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trumps election delay comments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump said the mail-in voting was cause the 2020 election to be "the most fraudulent election in history."

News

Man accused of sexual abuse has one-month pause in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Scott Dane will next appear in court Sept. 17.

News

Increased need for tutors in Mid-Michigan area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Parents expressed mixed reactions regarding the quality of remote learning when it was rushed into place of spring. Their concerns surrounding their kids’ return to school this fall are even greater.

News

Michigan confirms over 80,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed new findings. Michigan has a total of 80,887 confirmed cases and 6,191 deaths as of Thursday.

News

Car and semitruck collide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Alcohol may have been a factor.

News

Former player: Schembechler knew of abuse at U of Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest lawsuit lists 53 victims.