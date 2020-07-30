Jackson County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at volleyball tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department is advising players and spectators who attended the Sand Volleyball Tournament at Gottschalk Park in Concord on July 26 to be aware they have been potentially exposed to the coronavirus.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, someone with COVID-19 participated in the tournament.

Symptoms of the virus typically show up 2-14 days after exposure.

The Jackson County Health Department asks that anyone at the event notify others of the possible exposure, and asks that anyone with symptoms of the virus isolate themselves from others as much as possible.

Anyone who attended the tournament is asked to call the Jackson County Health Department at (517) 788-4420 and leave a message.

