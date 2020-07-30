Advertisement

Increased need for tutors in Mid-Michigan area

(None)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents expressed mixed reactions regarding the quality of remote learning when it was rushed into place of spring. Their concerns surrounding their kids’ return to school this fall are even greater.

Many tutoring companies here in Mid-Michigan are getting more calls than normal right now. Tutoring companies are growing worried about the educational progress of their children.

Demand is only expected to increase as we get closer to the school year.

Tim Mulvaney, who goes by the moniker “The Master Tutor”, hires college students and offers in-home tutoring in Lansing.

Mulvaney says that he will need all hands on deck this year.

”We’re probably looking at increasing our tutor numbers by 50%. Last year, we had probably about 25-30 tutors. So, I’m looking at maybe going up 50% more in tutors this year simply because of the scheduling we’re going to encounter and difficulties in scheduling,”said Tim Mulvaney.

Tutoring will look a lot different, too. Masks and social distancing will be implemented.

There may be limited capacity at some centers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trumps election delay comments

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
President Trump said the mail-in voting was cause the 2020 election to be "the most fraudulent election in history."

News

Man accused of sexual abuse has one-month pause in court

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Scott Dane will next appear in court Sept. 17.

News

Michigan confirms over 80,000 coronavirus cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed new findings. Michigan has a total of 80,887 confirmed cases and 6,191 deaths as of Thursday.

News

Car and semitruck collide

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Alcohol may have been a factor.

Latest News

News

Former player: Schembechler knew of abuse at U of Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The latest lawsuit lists 53 victims.

News

EPA proposes no further cleanup at Barrels, Inc. superfund site in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
EPA placed the former Barrels Inc. site on the Superfund National Priorities List in 1989.

News

What to do with those strange seeds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state wants to hear from those who received the seeds.

News

City of Marshall warns of using ‘flushable’ wipes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The city says the wipes cause blockages and damage to the equipment at the wastewater plant.

News

One arrested after vehicle chase in Clinton County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The chase ended on Airport Road.

News

Helix Diagnostics to host job fair in Waterford

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The job fair will be Friday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.