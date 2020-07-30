Increased need for tutors in Mid-Michigan area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents expressed mixed reactions regarding the quality of remote learning when it was rushed into place of spring. Their concerns surrounding their kids’ return to school this fall are even greater.

Many tutoring companies here in Mid-Michigan are getting more calls than normal right now. Tutoring companies are growing worried about the educational progress of their children.

Demand is only expected to increase as we get closer to the school year.

Tim Mulvaney, who goes by the moniker “The Master Tutor”, hires college students and offers in-home tutoring in Lansing.

Mulvaney says that he will need all hands on deck this year.

”We’re probably looking at increasing our tutor numbers by 50%. Last year, we had probably about 25-30 tutors. So, I’m looking at maybe going up 50% more in tutors this year simply because of the scheduling we’re going to encounter and difficulties in scheduling,”said Tim Mulvaney.

Tutoring will look a lot different, too. Masks and social distancing will be implemented.

There may be limited capacity at some centers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.