Home damage, fire reported at philanthropist’s property

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a home invasion and fire that caused damage worth $270,000 at the property of a philanthropist who has repeatedly shared his wealth in northern Michigan’s Benzie County. The victim is Wayne Webber, a successful construction contractor, who has a home in Colfax Township. The sheriff’s office says the incident occurred on July 4. Investigators say a man had “maliciously damaged” the inside of the home, and the garage was fully engulfed in fire. Sheriff Ted Schendel says the Webbers has been “tremendously generous.” The sheriff says it’s time to help them.

