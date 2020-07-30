Helix Diagnostics to host job fair in Waterford
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Helix Diagnostics will be hosting a job fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 6620 Highland Road, Suite 240 in Waterford.
Currently, Helix Diagnostics is looking for the following full time and part time positions:
-PCR Tech
-Medical Biller
-Specimen Processor
-Data Entry
-Medical Laboratory Dispatcher
-Phlebotomist
The company asks applicants to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.