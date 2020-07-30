Helix Diagnostics to host job fair in Waterford

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Helix Diagnostics will be hosting a job fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at 6620 Highland Road, Suite 240 in Waterford.

Currently, Helix Diagnostics is looking for the following full time and part time positions:

-PCR Tech

-Medical Biller

-Specimen Processor

-Data Entry

-Medical Laboratory Dispatcher

-Phlebotomist

The company asks applicants to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

