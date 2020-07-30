Gov. Whitmer responds to Pres. Trumps election delay comments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This morning President Trump said on Twitter suggesting delaying the November election.

This statement comes five days before the primary elections here in Michigan.

The tweet was met with immediate backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

On her Twitter page, Whitmer accused President Trump of being more focused on his chances in the 2020 election than protecting families from COVID-19.

In the last several days, President Trump tweeted several times that the widespread mail-in voting will cause “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history.”

