EPA proposes no further cleanup at Barrels, Inc. superfund site in Lansing

(courtesy MGN Online)
(courtesy MGN Online)(KCRG)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a 30-day public comment period on its proposal to take no further cleanup action at the Barrels, Inc. superfund site.

The agency said previous actions have eliminated the need for further cleanup. Contaminated soil was excavated, removed and disposed of off-site. Residual groundwater contamination beneath the site is attributed to an upgradient source and is being addressed under a separate response action.

EPA placed the former Barrels Inc. site on the Superfund National Priorities List in 1989, and later designated it as a state-led enforcement site. Spills from site operations from 1961 to 1980 contaminated surface soil with metals, volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds, polychlorinated biphenyls and cyanide. Michigan’s cleanup involved removing the contaminated soil, drums and underground storage tanks.

EPA will consider public input before making a final decision. Written comments on the proposal must be submitted by Aug. 30, 2020, to Diane Russell, Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, Community Information Office, 1300 Bluff St., Suite 140 Flint, MI 48504, or emailed to russell.diane@epa.gov.

