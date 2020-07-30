Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids joins other districts like Charlotte, Grand Ledge, and Potterville in offering virtual learning for students who don’t want face-to-face instruction.

The school board gave tentative approval for what they call a blended learning plan, offering both online learning and face-to-face instruction for the Fall 2020 semester.

The district superintendent says he thinks only 20% of students will choose to learn remotely.

According to Eaton Rapids, students opting out for the in-person plan will be divided into 2 groups and each group will go into the building two days a week.

One day a week will be dedicated to cleaning the schools.

