Early life dementia risks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Risk factors for dementia, many of which are more common among African Americans, may be apparent early in life. That’s according to several new studies. The first, which tracked over 700 black men and women, found those with diabetes, or high blood pressure in their teens and 20′s, were more likely to have cognitive decline. Another found being overweight, or obese in early adulthood, also increased the risk of dementia. However, having a higher quality education was linked to better language and memory scores and a lower risk of dementia. The study was led by researchers at UC Davis and Columbia University and presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2020.

