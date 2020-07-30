Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

The chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is extending premium pay for its employees through the end of the year.

The wages are 15% above ordinary pay, according to the chain.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said company CEO Ed Stack. “We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

The company had already announced it would follow other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s and close all stores on Thanksgiving.

In previous years, it was open limited hours on the holiday.

In April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees. The company provided an employee benefits package while its workers were laid off.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as 2nd US virus surge hits plateau

Updated: moments ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

News

EGLE to hire third inspector, task force to evaluate dam safety

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced on Thursday the next steps to improve the safety of state-regulated dams in the state of Michigan.

National

Vanessa Guillen supporters rally in Washington

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Scammers sending fake checks appearing to be from WILX

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
People are getting these checks across the country.

National Politics

Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

Latest News

National Politics

Obama at John Lewis funeral: Federal gov't using tear gas on peaceful demonstrators

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

Alert Bar

Jackson County Health Department warns of COVID-19 exposure at volleyball tournament

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
According to the Jackson County Health Department, someone with COVID-19 participated in the sporting event.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 1 hour ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National Politics

Portland prepares for US agents to step back from protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

News

Eaton Rapids offers ‘blended’ learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Eaton Rapids joins three other school districts in approving a blended learning plan.

News

Don’t risk mailing ballots this close to the election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
It's best to drop ballots off with local clerks. The election is Tuesday.