DeWitt Public Schools superintendent suggests remote learning to start school year

DeWitt, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Public Schools Superintendent John B. Deiter is recommending DeWitt Public Schools begin with remote instruction only for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I am making the recommendation that we open the school year with remote instruction for all students with a plan to phase in students to in-person learning as soon as possible, starting with students with the highest needs,” said Deiter.

Deiter said he will give a presentation explaining why he made the decision and will provide information on what remote learning will look like.

“I want nothing more to see our kids back in school and back to being kids. I want school to look and feel like the school they left in March--it’s been far too long,” said Deiter.

Deiter says he hopes to get students back in school “in a short amount of time and in a way that is safe and sustainable for everyone.”

