City of Marshall warns of using ‘flushable’ wipes

City of Marshall wastewater pipe covered in "flushable" wipes.
City of Marshall wastewater pipe covered in "flushable" wipes.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Marshall is urging its residents to stop using “flushable” wipes.

In a Facebook post earlier this morning, the city of Marshall said water department staff members pulled a lift station pump on Fountain Street, which according to the post, that pump station handles about 25 percent of the city’s sewer water flow.

The staff determined that the pump was covered in the wipes.

According to the post, flushable wipes don’t break down in the pipes or at the wastewater plant. They cause blockages in the sewer mains and damage equipment at the plant.

