CBD to quit cannabis

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -New research from the UK suggests prescribed doses of CBD could help people quit marijuana. The study included 82 people with cannabis use disorder, who were given 400 to 800 milligrams of CBD, or a placebo over a four week period. Six months later the CBD group had lower levels of cannabis in their urine, and a greater number of days without marijuana use than the placebo group. The study was led by researchers at the University of Bath (UK) and published in ‘The Lancet Psychiatry.’

