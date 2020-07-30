Advertisement

Car and semitruck collide

A car is loaded onto a flatbed truck after a crash July 30, 2020, in Lansing, Mich.
A car is loaded onto a flatbed truck after a crash July 30, 2020, in Lansing, Mich.(Sara Schulz | WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car and a semitruck crashed at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Malcom X Street Thursday.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, according to the Lansing Police Department.

While the investigation of the collision is ongoing, police said alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the driver.

The semitruck driver was not injured.

Traffic was diverted from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but the road is now open.

