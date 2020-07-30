Car and semitruck collide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car and a semitruck crashed at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Malcom X Street Thursday.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, according to the Lansing Police Department.

While the investigation of the collision is ongoing, police said alcohol may have been a factor on the part of the driver.

The semitruck driver was not injured.

Traffic was diverted from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but the road is now open.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.