2 arrested following protest against Shelby Township police chief

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NBC) - It was a tense night in Shelby Township as protesters marched and demonstrated outside of township offices Wednesday night.

Dozens of people came out to protest against the township’s police chief Robert Shelide.

Shelide was suspended for comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests.

As the group began to march, two protesters were arrested for defying police orders and entering the road. Protesters later squared off with supporters of Chief Shelide and the Shelby Township Police Department.

