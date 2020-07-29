Advertisement

Whitmer signs executive order changing college class size rules

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday that affects college classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the order will let Michigan colleges and universities convert large spaces into instruction areas without inspections or approval from the state Bureau of Fire Services.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will release guidance for institutions doing so.

“This order will make it easier for our colleges and universities to educate Michigan’s college students in the most safe and efficient way by ensuring everyone can maintain safe physical distancing,” Whitmer said in the release.

The entire order can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall sports scrimmages canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Football, girls volleyball and boys soccer can still practice.

News

Secretary of State says voting is safe, secure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
One of the measures Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took was providing supplies to precincts to guard against COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Shots fired near apartments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bullet casings were found on the ground at the complex.

News

Man accused of impersonating police identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Kevin Allen is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Opioid overdoses on the rise in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
EMS saw their responses to opioid overdoses go up between April and May.

News

Okemos area 911 experiencing problems

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Call 517-272-6002 if 911 is unavailable.

News

LIVE: Small business owners testify

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
How will businesses safely reopen during the pandemic?

News

East Lansing City Council to select two new candidates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Wednesday, the first of four special meetings to fill two vacant seats on the East Lansing City Council.

News

Mother seeks justice, teenage son involved in hit and run

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
A Mid-Michigan mother is seeking justice for her teenage son who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident.