Whitmer signs executive order changing college class size rules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday that affects college classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the order will let Michigan colleges and universities convert large spaces into instruction areas without inspections or approval from the state Bureau of Fire Services.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will release guidance for institutions doing so.

“This order will make it easier for our colleges and universities to educate Michigan’s college students in the most safe and efficient way by ensuring everyone can maintain safe physical distancing,” Whitmer said in the release.

The entire order can be viewed by clicking here.

